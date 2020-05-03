Authorities searching for missing 13-year-old girl

ABILENE, Texas – Abilene police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Jasmine Solis was last seen in the 4600 block of Edgemont Drive around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

She is described as 5′8″ with brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red Adidas hoodie and gray jogging pants with sandals.

Abilene Police need your help locating 13 year old Jasmine Solis. She was last seen in the 4600 block of Edgemont Dr.... Posted by Abilene Police Department on Saturday, May 2, 2020

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to call 325-673-8331.

17-year-old found safe after being reported missing