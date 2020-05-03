77ºF

Authorities searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Jasmine Solis was last seen in the 4600 block of Edgemont Drive Saturday night

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Abilene, Texas, Missing
Jasmine Solis, 13, was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Edgemont Drive. (KSAT)

ABILENE, Texas – Abilene police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Jasmine Solis was last seen in the 4600 block of Edgemont Drive around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

She is described as 5′8″ with brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red Adidas hoodie and gray jogging pants with sandals.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to call 325-673-8331.

