K-9 Rocket uncovers drugs, weapons in BCSO arrest operation

BEXAR COUNTY – K-9 Rocket helped sniff out drugs and weapons during a recent arrest operation, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Weapons and cash was also seized, the BCSO in a recent Facebook post.

The BCSO’s Narcotics Unit, the DEA, DPS and K-9 Rocket arrested Henry Lozano, 30, wanted on a warrant for murder and nine other active felony warrants. Two other suspects were also arrested — Pete Perez, 25, and Robert Aguirre, 27.

WAY TO GO K-9 ROCKET! The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics unit, along with the DEA, DPS, and BCSO K9 Rocket... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, May 2, 2020

K9-Rocket uncovered 226 grams of cocaine, 315 grams of meth, 395 grams of marijuana and 203 grams of black tar heroin, authorities said.

A Glock handgun, a 100-round drum and $7,208 was also seized in the operation.

Authorities said the street value of the drugs amounted to $58,080.

All three suspects are facing possession with intent to deliver charges and for engaging in criminal activity.