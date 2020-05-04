Fourth COVID-19 death reported at Floresville veteran’s home

FLORESVILLE, Texas – A fourth resident from the Frank M. Tejeda Texas State Veteran’s Home in Floresville has died due to complications from COVID-19, according to a Texas General Land Office spokesperson.

The resident died overnight at a San Antonio hospital.

At least 14 residents and eight staff members have tested positive at the veteran’s home.

According to Karina Erickson, of the Texas General Land Office, five residents remain in the hospital and another five with coronavirus remain at the veteran’s home.

All staff and residents have been tested.

In early April, a 75-year-old resident tested positive for coronavirus and later died at a San Antonio hospital.

The 22 total cases at the veteran’s home make up over half of the positive results in Wilson County.

