Guadalupe County COVID-19 cases, recoveries

SEGUIN, Texas – On May 4, Guadalupe County officials confirmed two additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 87 cases.

So far, 53 patients have recovered.

Of the active cases, five remain hospitalized, according to data provided by the county.

There are active cases reported in New Braunfels, Cibolo, Seguin, Schertz, Selma and unincorporated Guadalupe County.