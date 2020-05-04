H-E-B holding ‘Texas-Sized Graduation’ celebration for Class of 2020

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is stepping in to make graduation season in Texas a little more “celebration” and a little less “confinement” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The San Antonio-based grocery chain announced that they will hold a “Texas-Sized Graduation” for high school and college graduates at 7 p.m. May 20 via YouTube Live.

“Be it high school or college, the Class of 2020 worked hard to earn their diplomas and we’re celebrating them,” the chain tweeted.

“Special guests” will be a part of the celebration, H-E-B said, but they have yet to be announced.

The pandemic has caused graduation ceremonies to either be postponed, held virtually, or held with restrictions in line with social distancing.

