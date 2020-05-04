San Antonio Police Department COVID-19 cases, personnel in quarantine

SAN ANTONIO – Update (May 4, 2020):

Here are the latest numbers from the San Antonio Police Department regarding COVID-19 cases within the department:

Sworn officer COVID-19 positive: 6

Officers in quarantine: 2

Civilians in quarantine: 3

Total SAPD personnel quarantined: 5

Update (May 1, 2020):

Here are the latest numbers from the San Antonio Police Department regarding COVID-19 cases within the department:

Sworn officer COVID-19 positive: 6

Officers in quarantine: 2

Civilians in quarantine: 1

Total SAPD personnel quarantined: 3

Update (April 30th, 2020):

Here are the latest numbers from the San Antonio Police Department regarding COVID-19 cases within the department:

Sworn Officer COVID-19 positive: 6

Officers in quarantine: 2

Civilians in quarantine: 1

Total SAPD Personnel Quarantined: 3

Update (April 29th, 2020):

Here are the latest numbers from SAPD:

Sworn Officer COVID-19 positive: 6

Officers in quarantine: 2

Civilians in quarantine: 3

Total SAPD Personnel Quarantined: 5

Update (April 28th, 2020):

Here are the latest numbers from SAPD:

Sworn Officer COVID-19 positive: 6

Officers in quarantine: 2

Civilians in quarantine: 3

Total SAPD Personnel Quarantined: 5

Update (April 27th, 2020):

Here are the latest numbers from SAPD:

Sworn Officer COVID-19 positive: 6

Officers in quarantine: 2

Civilians in quarantine: 4

Total SAPD Personnel Quarantined: 6

Update (April 24th, 2020):

Here are the latest numbers from SAPD:

Sworn Officer COVID-19 positive: 6

Officers in quarantine: 2

Civilians in quarantine: 8

Total SAPD Personnel Quarantined: 10

Update (April 23, 2020):

Here are the latest numbers from SAPD:

Sworn officers who are COVID-19 positive: 6

Officers in quarantine: 2

Civilians in quarantine: 5

Total SAPD personnel quarantined: 7

Update (April 22, 2020):

Here are the latest numbers from SAPD:

Sworn officers who are COVID-19 positive: 6

Officers in quarantine: 8

Civilians in quarantine: 2

Total SAPD personnel quarantined: 10

Update (April 21, 2020):

Sworn officers who are COVID-19 positive: 6

Officers in quarantine: 8

Civilians in quarantine: 3

Total SAPD personnel quarantined: 11

Update (April 20, 2020):

The San Antonio Police Department gave an update Monday to the number of personnel in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 12 personnel — eight officers and four civilians — are still in quarantine as of Monday morning, SAPD said.

No new positive COVID-19 cases in SAPD were reported on Monday. The department had previously reported that six sworn officers have tested positive for the virus.

Update (April 16, 2020):

Here are the latest numbers from SAPD:

Sworn officers who are COVID-19 positive: 6

Officers in quarantine: 7

Civilians in quarantine: 5

Total SAPD personnel quarantined: 12

Update (April 10, 2020):

The San Antonio Police Department said Friday morning that the number of quarantined personnel has decreased by seven people in a day.

Five sworn SAPD officers have tested positive for COVID-19, and 30 SAPD personnel remain quarantined — a decrease from 37 personnel under quarantine on Thursday.

Of those quarantined, 19 are officers and 11 are civilians, SAPD said Friday.

Update (April 9, 2020):

A fifth San Antonio police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the SAPD Public Information Office on Thursday.

According to SAPD, Metro Health determined he did not have contact with anybody at the workplace that he would have exposed.

"We currently have 20 officers in quarantine and 17 civilians for a total of 37 SAPD personnel in quarantine. Out of abundance of caution, the East Substation was thoroughly cleaned and sanitized yesterday,” the SAPD statement said.

Update (April 8, 2020):

A fourth officer with the San Antonio police department has tested positive for COVID-19, according to city officials.

The officer is a sergeant and a 24-year veteran with the department.

City officials said via news release that the officer came into contact with “one individual at the workplace and that individual was contacted and placed on a 14-day quarantine.”

The officer is recovering at home.

Original story:

A third officer with the San Antonio Police Department has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, city leaders said in a City Council meeting Thursday.

Deputy City Manager Maria Villagomez said they were informed Wednesday night that the officer tested positive, but Metro Health officials are working to confirm the case.

It’s not immediately clear which department or how long the officer has worked with SAPD, where the officer was tested or whether Metro Health has already conducted its own test.

The officer worked in the same unit as the second SAPD officer to test positive for the virus, which was reported Wednesday, but it is not clear if they contracted the virus from that officer, Villagomez said.

2nd SAPD officer tests positive for coronavirus, city officials say

City officials said the second case is a detective who was worked with SAPD for 15 years. The detective is recovering at home.

Metro Health is conducting a contact tracing investigation.

The first officer to have contracted the virus is a seven-year veteran of SAPD and is also recovering at home.

Villagomez said the officer contracted the virus through community contact. In that case, SAPD told KSAT that the officer worked for more than four days after they were potentially exposed.

Villagomez said Metro Health is contacting anyone who had contact with the officer.

SAPD: Officer infected with COVID-19 worked more than 4 days after possible exposure to virus

This is a developing story. It will be updated once more information becomes available.

