Why you should take your car for a drive

SAN ANTONIO – While you’re parked on the couch or home office, your car is doing the same in the garage or driveway.

But even as it sits idle, it still needs attention to keep it running smoothly.

“Even if you have nowhere to go, you still want to be driving your car around town for about 20 minutes each week. This will keep your battery charged,” said Consumer Reports Auto Editor Jeff Bartlett.

Driving your car will also keep lubricants circulating.

A car left parked for too long can also become a critter condo. Rodents may take up residence and chew on wiring, leading to a pricey repair job.

Gas prices are low, averaging $1.40 a gallon, a dollar less than one year ago. But, auto experts warn gas can degrade and even go bad.

“If you think your car will end up with the same fuel in the tank or more than three months, completely fill your car up at the gas station and add the appropriate amount of fuel stabilizer which will help keep fuel from breaking down over time,” Bartlett said.

You should also keep up with regular maintenance and check the oil and filters.

Tires can lose pressure and even get flat spots if left in the same spot for long periods of time.

Cars also need washing at least every season to protect the paint and finish, and more often if the vehicle is typically parked outdoors.

