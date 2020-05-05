At home workouts take importance with gyms closed due to COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Gyms are closed across Texas due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t workout.

Marcus Wallace, a certified trainer and a member of the Mayor’s Fitness Council, said it is important you still get exercise.

“Working out is all-around good for your health, you build stronger bones, and it helps just keep you more energized to more and more in your everyday life,” Wallace said.

Parts of the state are starting to reopen, but in Bexar County the “Stay home, Work safe” order is still in effect. It can be a stressful time.

”During this quarantine it’s also a great way to destress, and meet your fitness goals. What are the main obstacles for people reaching their fitness goals? It is time -- well, now everyone should have a lot of time,” Wallace said.

An at home workout can also help break what are age old fitness myths.

“One of the biggest myths in fitness is that you need fancy equipment or $100 a month gym. That’s a big mess, all you need is one kettle bell dumbbell and you can even do a great work out with just your bodyweight,” Wallace said.

