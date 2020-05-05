City Council, Commissioners Court to hear briefing on economic transition, COVID-19 working groups at 1 p.m. meeting

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council and Bexar County Commissioners Court will meet Tuesday afternoon for a briefing on the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting is slated to begin at 1 p.m. via videoconference. The meeting will be livestreamed in this article but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream currently available, check back at a later time.

Councilmembers and commissioners will hear from COVID-19 community action working groups and the economic transition team, according to the agenda.

Last week, city and county leaders heard details about the COVID-19 Health Transition Team report, which offered guidance based on public health evidence, data, and expertise to re-open San Antonio and Bexar County.

Gov. Greg Abbott has allowed restaurant dining areas, malls and movie theaters allowed to reopen at a 25% capacity rate, but city leaders are still emphasizing social distancing and preventative measures to keep the number of positive cases down.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported 1,652 COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths in Bexar County, as of Monday. He added that the county is on a downward trend as far as positive cases.

Dr. Dawn Emerick, director of the Metropolitan Health District, said Monday that although the county is on the other side of the curve, it’s important for leaders to continue monitoring progress and warning indicators laid out by the Health Transition Team.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.

