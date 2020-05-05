Head of San Antonio’s COVID-19 community action committee expects them to “wind up” soon

San Antonio – The head of a collection of working groups meant to guide the San Antonio and Bexar County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic believes much of their work has been accomplished.

“There’s still some more work to do. But I would have to say within the next 30 days that it would make sense for these working groups to wind up,” said Gordon Hartman, the businessman and philanthropist tapped by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff to be the “Community Action Committee Coordinator.”

The collection of working groups he oversees have specific focuses on issues like food security and shelter, business and employment, social services, philanthropy, and government advocacy.

The coordinated effort was announced March 30 with a list of members that include San Antonio and Bexar County elected officials, nonprofit group and business leaders, and even the commanding officer of Joint Base-San Antonio.

The groups were charged with “identifying measures to mitigate the challenge, recommending measures for long-term recovery and identifying local/state/federal resources to assist the community,” according to a memo signed by the mayor and county judge.

Hartman said he believes the various groups have been a success.

“You can work better together than you can separately in silos. And these working groups are not working in silos. They’re all working with each other, and that was the key thing here,” Hartman said.

Hartman pointed to various examples of the groups’ work, such as the federal aid coming into the community, a recent telethon for the San Antonio Food Bank and an effort to move high-risk and medically vulnerable homeless residents of the Haven for Hope Campus and Courtyard into a downtown hotel.

More than 300 homeless residents were at the hotel as of Apr. 27, according to the SA COVID-19 Community Action website.

“And I’m very proud to say that no one at Haven For Hope, as of yesterday, has tested positive,” Hartman said.

Hartman said the experience has opened his eyes “to the fact that people will work together in an effort to get things done. And that’s something gives you a real good feeling about this community in general.”