It’s Nurse Appreciation Week! Here are the businesses offering deals

SAN ANTONIO – Nurses always do valuable work, but now more than ever, we’re appreciative of all that they do to care for the sick.

May 6 through 12 is Nurse Appreciation Week. Several businesses are offering special deals this week.

Here’s a list of the deals we know about. Check back for updates.

Cub Cadet and TaskEasy

A free month of lawncare (two cuts, one every other week) is offered for doctors, nurses, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers and firefighters. To apply for the free service, these workers should visit cubcadet.com/heroes.

Dunkin’ restaurants

On Wednesday, May 6, Dunkin’ restaurants are offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free donut to all healthcare workers.

Grimaldi’s

Nurses get 15% off from 5/4 through 5/8. Not available for delivery

Krispy Kreme

Through May 11, first responders can get a dozen free doughnuts on Mondays.

MOD Pizza

The pizza chain is asking people to nominate hospitals, care centers or clinics on its social media pages. MOD will choose locations across the country with pizza drop-offs this week.

Outback

All nurses, doctors, medical staff, military veterans, servicemen and women, police, firefighters and first responders get 10% off their entire check all day, every day (with valid medical, state or federal service ID).

Santikos Entertainment

Nurses who present a valid ID with proof of a movie ticket purchase will receive a free large popcorn. The offer is good through May 11.

Vineyard Vines

Nurses, doctors and healthcare professionals get 15% off purchases.

