Officials ID man who was fatally shot after taking taser from San Antonio police officer

SAN ANTONIO – Officials have identified a man who was fatally shot by a San Antonio police officer after the suspect took over his taser.

Alfredo Delarosa, 20, was fatally shot just before 2 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Five Palms Drive and Shoreview Place.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the officer was investigating the area due to a recent wave of car burglaries.

The officer tried to stop a group of three men, including Delarosa, to question them about the burglaries when they took off running.

Police: San Antonio police officer was looking for car burglars just before shooting, killing man

The officer caught up to Delarosa when a tussle ensued. The officer tried to use his taser on him, but Delarosa took the taser and used it on the officer, McManus said.

At that point, the officer pulled out his gun and shot Delarosa, who died at the scene.

The two other men who ran from the scene were later detained. One of the men, Uriel Bautista, 18, has since been charged with evading arrest, booking records show.

Uriel Bautista, 18, is accused of evading arrest on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. This photo is from a Nov. 16, 2019 arrest on a family violence charge. (KSAT)

The officer has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation.