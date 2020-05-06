Suspected car burglar killed in shootout with San Antonio homeowner identified

SAN ANTONIO – A suspected car burglar who was fatally shot by a San Antonio homeowner has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 21-year-old Joseph Alexander Yanas.

According to San Antonio police, Yanas was trying to break into a vehicle Tuesday morning in the 900 block of Deely Place on the South Side when the 43-year-old homeowner spotted him.

Suspected car burglar shot, killed during shootout with homeowner, police say

The homeowner got his gun and exchanged gunfire with Yanas, wounding the suspect in the chest, police said. Yanas ran away but was found dead nearby at Bellaire Park, police said. Yanas had a handgun in his possession.

Police have yet to determine if the homeowner will be charged.