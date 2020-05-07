17-year-old walking on street stabbed on SW Side
Incident occurred around 3:20 a.m. near Five Palms Dr., Rain Dance St.
SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after being stabbed on the city’s Southwest Side overnight, San Antonio police said.
The incident occurred around 3:20 a.m. near Five Palms Drive and Rain Dance Street, not far from Old Pearsall Road.
According to police, the victim told officers he was walking by a school when some men ran out of a ditch and attacked him.
The teen was taken to University Hospital in stable condition with a laceration to the chest.
The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.
So far, no arrests have been made. A motive is not known.
