Affidavit: Woman kidnapped acquaintance who was sexually assaulted, held at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is accused of kidnapping an acquaintance who was then held at gunpoint and sexually assaulted, according San Antonio police.

Aisha Marie Villanueva, 30, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping following the incident on May 4, booking records show.

According to her arrest affidavit, the victim, 28, contacted Villanueva and asked for a ride to a hotel downtown.

When Villanueva arrived to pick her up, the victim noticed she was in a different car than usual.

Villanueva asked the victim how much money she had before asking her to walk to the end of the block, where she would pick her up. She thought it was a “strange request,” the affidavit states, but agreed because she had known her for more than 10 years.

When the victim entered the car, a man hiding in the back seat pulled her hair and put a handgun to her mouth.

Both Villanueva and the man asked her for Xanax, and when she said she didn’t have any, the man robbed her of $1,500, the affidavit states.

The man forced her to the back seat where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Villanueva told the man to stop and then drove to a gas station at Fair Avenue and Interstate 37. The two suspects “argued for several minutes about what to do with the victim” before she was able to escape.

The victim waited a day to report the crime out of fear for her life, police said. She said Villanueva also had a gun in her pants but did not display it.

The male suspect was not identified.

Villanueva also faces a possession charge. She was arrested Wednesday and jailed on a $75,000 bond.