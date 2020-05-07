Bexar County Sheriff shares new crime stats amid coronavirus pandemic

Published: May 7, 2020, 11:54 am Updated: May 7, 2020, 12:06 pm

Sheriff Javier Salazar will provide an update Thursday on crime stats throughout Bexar County during the coronavirus pandemic.

The news conference will be livestreamed in this article starting near 12:30 p.m.

The stats will include calls for service regarding the County Judges’ Executive Order, according to the news release.

The news conference comes amid a COVID-19 outbreak in the jail. More than 250 inmates have tested positive for the virus.