Bexar County Sheriff shares new crime stats amid coronavirus pandemic

Press conference will be livestreamed in this article at 12:30 p.m.

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Tags: Bexar County, Texas, Crime, Coronavirus

Sheriff Javier Salazar will provide an update Thursday on crime stats throughout Bexar County during the coronavirus pandemic.

The news conference will be livestreamed in this article starting near 12:30 p.m.

The stats will include calls for service regarding the County Judges’ Executive Order, according to the news release.

The news conference comes amid a COVID-19 outbreak in the jail. More than 250 inmates have tested positive for the virus.

