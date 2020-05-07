Bexar County Sheriff shares new crime stats amid coronavirus pandemic
Press conference will be livestreamed in this article at 12:30 p.m.
Sheriff Javier Salazar will provide an update Thursday on crime stats throughout Bexar County during the coronavirus pandemic.
The news conference will be livestreamed in this article starting near 12:30 p.m.
The stats will include calls for service regarding the County Judges’ Executive Order, according to the news release.
The news conference comes amid a COVID-19 outbreak in the jail. More than 250 inmates have tested positive for the virus.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.