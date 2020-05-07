Commissioners Court to be updated on coronavirus response as 1,761 positive cases reported in Bexar County
Meeting will be livestreamed in this article
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and the Commissioners Court will meet Thursday morning for a briefing on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
A livestream of the meeting, which is set to begin at 10 a.m., will be placed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.
Wolff and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 on Wednesday, saying there are 1,761 COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths in Bexar County.
Coronavirus update San Antonio, May 6: Officials discuss COVID-19 issues at Bexar County Jail, what’s being done to lower infections
Fifty-four new cases were confirmed at the Bexar County Jail and 30 in the community.
Sheriff Javier Salazar said the jail has seen 259 positive inmates, many of which are asymptomatic. He also said the rate of infection at the jail is leveling off.
Three inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 have bonded out, he said Wednesday.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.
