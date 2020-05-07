Helping teens navigate through their emotions amid COVID-19 pandemic

Being a teenager is hard enough. Now, the COVID-19 crisis is making it even more challenging for some.

From fear of the unknown to loneliness caused by isolation, your teen is probably dealing with some big emotions.

Teens went from enjoying school, hobbies, and friends to spending all their time cooped up at home and many parents are realizing the coronavirus may be fueling anxiety.

Oksana Hagerty, PhD, assistant director of the center for student success and psychologist at Beacon College, said, “We have to spend more time with our children than we ever did before and we discover that maybe, maybe we don’t know them as well as we thought we did.”

Some signs may include constant fear or worry, physical problems like chronic headaches or stomachaches, a change in your child’s personality, such as irritability, difficulty sleeping, panic attacks, or withdrawing from activities.

Bexar County improves website to help resident deal with mental health during COVID-19 outbreak

“Like oh, maybe I shouldn’t go to college or maybe I shouldn’t pursue that major or maybe I should change something, maybe I should downsize. These are the signs of withdrawing," Hagerty said.

So how can you help?

Recognize that their lives are turned upside down and anxiety is normal. Let them work through their feelings. Make sure they’re getting enough exercise and sleep and help them find creative ways to connect with their friends through Facetime or Zoom.

Also, ask about their concerns regularly and offer positive feedback.

“So, catch them being good, spend more time with your child, be more attentive to your child, and build on his or her strengths," Hagerty said.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, about 25% of 13 to 18-year-olds have an anxiety disorder.

Remedies for maintaining good mental health

The CDC has recommendations for how to protect you and your loved ones’ mental health during COVID-19 isolation.

First, take a break from the news. This includes social media and reading news stories. While information is important and necessary, too much of it can be overly upsetting and put a strain on your brain.

Secondly, take care of your body whenever you can. Walk, stretch, eat healthy meals, take deep breaths, get enough sleep, drink enough water and so on.

Take time for yourself to unwind or find a new hobby. If you are working or learning from home, it is important to set aside time to do something you enjoy.

Lastly, be sure to talk to other people and express your feelings and worries to those you trust. Social isolation doesn’t mean we need to feel alone or disconnected.

Mental health professionals provide tips for dealing with coronavirus anxiety