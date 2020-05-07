Man shot up minor with heroin before sexually assaulting her, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 42-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl after giving her heroin and possibly selling her for sex, according to San Antonio police.

Juan Antonio Mendez has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child following the incidents in April, an arrest affidavit shows. He was arrested Thursday morning and was booked on a $75,000 bond.

The mother of the girl told police that they stayed with Mendez at his West Side home in April until they were able to find a place of their own.

The mother noticed the girl showed signs of being under the influence of a substance, as she had bloodshot eyes, weight loss, secretive behavior and other symptoms, police said.

The girl, who is younger than 14, told her mother that Mendez injected her with heroin several times and sexually assaulted her while she was under the influence, according to the affidavit.

She told police that she believes she might have been sold for sex but could not remember, as she was under the influence.

Mendez called the victim his “girlfriend” and told her heroin was “a cool thing to do,” the affidavit states.

Police said the girl had about six injection marks from heroin on her body.

Her mother told police that Mendez allegedly sells heroin from his home.

His arrest record in Bexar County includes charges of possession, aggravated robbery, theft and deadly conduct with a firearm.