Suspect wields sword to threaten cashier, steal money from register, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for a man who used a sword to threaten a cashier at a South Side convenience store.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on May 1 at a Quick Trip convenience store in the 9600 block of South Zarzamora Street, not far from Loop 410.

According to police, the man entered the store first pretending to be a customer. That’s when, police said, the man pointed a sword at the cashier and demanded all the money from the register.

Police said the man fled with the stolen money and was not located.

Authorities say the suspect is roughly five feet four inches tall and is about 150 pounds. He was wearing a black cap and a black jacket.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.