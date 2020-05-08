2 men hospitalized after both were stabbed near downtown overnight, police say

Published: May 8, 2020, 9:05 am Updated: May 8, 2020, 9:31 am

SAN ANTONIO – Local police are investigating the stabbing of two men both found just west of downtown overnight.

The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. in the 900 block of West Houston Street, not far from North Frio Street and West Martin Street.

According to police, officers responded to a call for a cutting to find a man in his 30s with a stab wound to his upper torso.

Police said the man told officers that he was stabbed by three men while he was sleeping under a nearby bridge.

Authorities said while working that scene, a second man was found with three stab wounds to the upper chest, not far from the Bexar County jail.

The second man, also in his 30s, had no suspect information to offer, police said.

The two men were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for their injuries, where they are expected to recover.

Authorities said Transit and Park police stopped three possible suspects and sent a photo via cellphone to another police officer who was with the first victim.

The victim told police that one of the photos was in fact an individual that stabbed him, investigators said.