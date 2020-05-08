BCSO: Man arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man is now in custody after leading deputies on a high-speed chase on the far South Side of Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

A sheriff’s deputy noticed a driver was traveling the wrong way in a Kia Soul on Campbellton Road and Loop 1604 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, officials said the suspect refused to stop his vehicle, resulting in a pursuit.

Officials said the suspect’s vehicle traveled from Loop 1604 to Highway 281, leading deputies on a chase for around 40 minutes. The driver’s speed reached over 100 miles per hour throughout the chase, according to the BCSO.

Shortly after the chase, the suspect stopped in the 1600 block of Santa Rita Street, hopped multiple fences and attempted to go inside of his residence, officials said.

Deputies did locate the suspect and used a taser before he was taken into custody.

The suspect is facing charges of pursuit and evading arrest on foot, according to officials. The vehicle the suspect was driving may have been stolen and the sheriff’s office said more charges could be pending.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

