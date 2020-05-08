CPS Energy employee tests positive for COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – A CPS Energy employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the utility said in a news release Friday.

The company was notified about the employee Thursday, which was the same day the employee was tested. The employee is recovering at home.

San Antonio Fire Department COVID-19 cases, personnel in quarantine

The news release said the employee does not have customer-facing duties and last reported to a CPS Energy facility more than 14 days ago.

A thorough review of the employee’s interactions with co-workers was completed. CPS Energy notified the applicable employees and continues to take appropriate actions to mitigate the potential transmission of the virus, the news release said.

San Antonio Police Department COVID-19 cases, personnel in quarantine

Since late March, about 1,200 employees, or more than one-third of CPS Energy’s workforce is working remotely.