Explained: Next phase of Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas; Nail salons, barbershops, latest on San Antonio city pools

Published: May 8, 2020, 9:18 am Updated: May 8, 2020, 10:14 am

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced new plans on Tuesday to further jumpstart the state’s economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video above, KSAT News at 9 breaks down what can reopen Friday and the state’s future plans to get the economy back on its feet.

Abbott said that barber shops, nail and beauty salons and tanning facilities can open again to customers.

Those businesses have to maintain social and physical distancing between customer stations. Customers in waiting areas need to maintain a 6-foot distance between them or wait outside. Many of these locations started to take appointments this week so their shops would not get over crowded.

Abbott also said that stylists and customers are strongly encouraged to wear masks while services are being performed. Hair stylists will only be able to work with one customer at a time.

Indoor and outdoor swimming pools are allowed to reopen Friday, but have to operate at 25 percent capacity.

Abbott said pools can only reopen if they are permitted to operate by the local government. San Antonio has not reopened its city pools as of Friday morning.

“At this time, some parks and recreation programming and services, such as operation of pools, have been suspended,” said Connie Swann, San Antonio Parks and Recreation spokesperson. “This is a developing situation and with guidance from the Health Transition Team, we are prepared to adjust our plans as the COVID-19 pandemic affects both our community’s health and the City’s financial capacity. City parks and trails remain open for use, so long as social distancing is practiced.”

Gyms remain closed for now, but Abbott announced they can reopen on May 18 along with other exercise facilities. Abbott said gyms will have the same standards as other businesses.

They can only reopen at 25 percent capacity, and their showers and locker rooms have to stay closed for now.

Abbott said people who use gyms should wear gloves and all equipment must be disinfected after each use.

The state is still discussing how to reopen bars, which will stay closed.

These plans come days after restaurants, retail stores, movie theaters and malls were allowed to reopen with limited occupancy.

Abbott had initially set May 18 as the earliest date for more re-openings, but said the outbreak has slowed to a manageable level. He warned that new infections and hospitalizations are likely to increase as restrictions are lifted.

Abbott encouraged Texans to continue wearing masks and maintain physical distance from one another.

If cases skyrocket, Abbott said restrictions could be put back in place.