Missing 13-year-old reported on the West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Heaven Aguilar, 13, was last seen before 10 p.m. on May 6th on the West Side, authorities said.

Aguilar is described as 5′4″ and was last seen wearing gray joggers and a Champs sweater with black, grey and white on it. Officials said she also has a mental illness and is on medication.

Anyone with more information on Augilar’s whereabouts is urged to contact San Antonio police at (210) 207-7273.

