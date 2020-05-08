San Antonio florist keeps business going by selling jigsaw puzzles

Quarantine life has many of us needing to find new ways of keeping busy or entertained and jigsaw puzzles are meeting that need for many people.

In fact, according to a recent NPR article, jigsaw puzzle sales are up 300% compared to this time last year.

Those fantastic sales numbers got the owner of No. 9 Florals, Chocolates and Gifts thinking.

“When we were mandated to shut down, I had to think fast on the way that we can still generate quick revenue,” owner David Garcia said.

Garcia saw an article about how jigsaw puzzles were selling out across the nation and decided to call their retail wholesaler to place an order for puzzles.

Within two weeks about 100 of them sold, but when he went reorder, the wholesaler was sold out as well.

That’s when Garcia started creating his own puzzles with images from past projects shot by various local photographers.

Each image has its own meaning.

“The “Dulce Suenos” was created using local bakery pastries a few years back when we designed custom pillows and coin purses,” Garcia said.

Courtesy: No. 9 Floral, Chocolate and Gifts (No. 9 Floral, Chocolate and Gifts)

The puzzles have become popular and some have already sold out.

“Puzzle sales have been fantastic and a great help with sustaining,” Garcia said.

While the flower shop is still only able to do limited work, the puzzles are here to stay.

“We do plan on more designs to release every other week,” Garcia said.

You can follow Floral No. 9′s Instagram page for updates on their latest merchandise.