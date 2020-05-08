Stranger danger! Pearsall police warn of suspicious pizza driver that attempted to lure child

PEARSALL, Texas – Pearsall police are warning residents of stranger danger after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area that attempted to lure a child by offering them pizza.

Authorities notified the community in a Facebook post Friday afternoon.

Posted by Pearsall Police Department on Friday, May 8, 2020

According to police, the child immediately ran inside and told an adult about the situation soon after it happened. The suspect fled the scene.

Officials said the suspect is an older male in a dark gray car; however, little else is known about the man at this time.

“We need everyone to keep an extra eye out for our young ones and make sure they know about avoiding strangers. All children should be supervised or kept in a secure yard or area whenever possible. Together we can keep our children safe and avoid tragedy. As always stay safe out there!” said the police department, in part.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

