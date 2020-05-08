Visit San Antonio furloughs 40 employees

SAN ANTONIO – The president and CEO of Visit San Antonio, Casandra Matej, announced they were furloughing 40 of their 82-member Visit San Antonio and Tourism Public Improvement District staff.

Matej said that in order to maintain the financial viability of Visit San Antonio due to unprecedented challenges, the decision was made.

The organization also announced there would be tiered salary reductions for those who remain, depending on position. The changes will take start Monday, likely lasting through July 31, according to Matej.

“Ultimately it is my role, along with the Board, to ensure the long-term sustainability of the organization and to ensure that we have resources necessary to work effectively. We are certainly not alone in making painful moves in the wake of this pandemic, but it doesn’t ease the disappointment of affecting the lives of employees who we regard as family,” said Matej.