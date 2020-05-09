SAPD: Man in serious condition after West Side shooting, suspect at large

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a suspect who shot a man in the abdomen at a home in the city’s West Side.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 1000 block of South Hamilton Avenue.

According to officials, two men got into an argument that resulted in one person getting shot.

The suspect fled the scene and is still at large, police said. The victim was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

Witnesses at the residence claim the victim and the suspect know each other well and were “just hanging out” when they heard the gunshot.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Man in critical condition after being shot several times at a convenience store, police say