Suspect sought on the West Side after stabbing his roommate, police say

Published: May 9, 2020, 11:52 am Updated: May 9, 2020, 11:57 am

SAN ANTONIO – The search is on for a man that stabbed his roommate at a residence on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Bowdoin Street.

Authorities said the man stabbed his female roommate in the forearm and fled the scene on foot. It’s currently unclear what led to the stabbing.

The report to police originally indicated the victim’s injuries were life-threatening. However, after the victim arrived at the hospital, authorities said they were deemed non-life threatening.

A K-9 unit was also brought to the scene to assist in the search for the suspect, which is still ongoing.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.