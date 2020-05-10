Can you kayak during the COVID-19 pandemic in SA?

SAN ANTONIO – Governor Greg Abbott has signed off on Texans once again choosing to go to a movie theater, get a haircut, dine-in at restaurants and other non-essential activities. Also on the list are outdoor options, like golf, bike tours and even water sports, such as kayaking.

In San Antonio, Mission Adventure Tours is once again offering tours through the Spanish Missions or kayaking on the San Antonio River through the business Mission Kayak. New safety standards are in place.

New limits on kayak rentals & bike tours

4 people or less, except for families living in same household

Advance reservations highly recommended

Additional rental times added

No river trips or kayaking classes

Bleach water used to clean & sanitize

Sarah Neal owns Mission Kayak. She said out of necessity came innovation for additional rental times and a second location for kayaking at 100 E. Guenther Street off of the Riverwalk.

Yes! Mission Adventure Tours is once again offering bike tours through the Spanish Missions or kayaking on the San Antonio River. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

“If you’re not willing to change and pivot and do what you can, your business will die,” Neal said. “The governor is allowing outdoor activities, so I sat down and really thought about (what I can do).”

Neal realized she had the proper permit that allows her to set up a van with a trailer full of kayaks off of the Riverwalk. For now, rentals are available Saturday and Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Public swimming pools in Texas can open Friday, but San Antonio will keep city pools closed for now

“We’ve had to shut down two-thirds of our business. We’re trying to find other places that we can open up, like here in King William (District),” Neal said.

Groups are allowed into the water every 15 minutes to allow for social distancing. Once in the kayak, customers aren’t required to wear a mask as kayaking is considered to be an outdoor sport.

New safety standards are in place, such as limits on group rentals, advance reservations and sanitizing equipment. You don't have to wear a mask. (KSAT)

Neal said kayak rentals are limited to a maximum of four people per booking but exceptions are made for families living in the same household.

“If you're a larger family that lives in the same household, we can get you on the water at the same time,” Neal said. “It may not let you book online that way, but if you call us, we can make the reservation for a larger family group.”

Once the kayak tour has ended, customers will be asked to leave their equipment by the water ramp for the sanitation process.

“We use a bleach solution and spray down the kayaks, and spray the inside and outside of the lifejackets,” Neal said. “We spray down the paddles and they sit with that spray on them for 15 minutes before they even go back out.”

On average, Neal said more than 100 customers have been booking a kayak rental since they’ve opened back up. She said that’s about one-eighth of what they usually handle during this time of the year, but it’s enough to bring staff back to work and hire new members.

