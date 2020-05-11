Man accused of pointing gun at 2 people who were walking dogs, San Antonio police say

Published: May 11, 2020, 7:35 am Updated: May 11, 2020, 8:15 am

A 34-year-old man is accused of pointing a gun at two people who were walking their dogs on the Northeast Side.

Richard Elizondo has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery following the incident on April 30 in the 1800 block of NE Loop 410, booking records show. He was arrested Sunday and his bond was set at $150,000.

According to police, a man and a woman were walking their dogs when they were approached by two men.

Elizondo pointed a gun at them while another man, identified by SAPD as Durrayle Lashaun Johnson, demanded something from them, the affidavit states.

Durrayle Lashaun Johnson, 33, was arrested on May 1 on a charge of aggravated robbery, online jail records show. (KSAT)

The victims did not know what the men were demanding so they began to back away to flee. While leaving, they heard one single gunshot, the affidavit states.

Police found Johnson near the scene. He was arrested May 1 and charged with aggravated robbery.