Nirenberg: COVID-19 recoveries surpass number of active cases in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio reached a milestone in the number of COVID-19 recoveries last week, and the numbers continue to stay encouraging.

In his daily briefing on Sunday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported 976 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Bexar County, and 869 cases remain active.

“We are maintaining a good position in that there are more patients recovered than there are sick,” he said Sunday, adding that there were no new cases at the Bexar County Jail.

Friday’s tally was the first time Bexar County reported 51% of total cases as recovered. Since then, 49 people have survived their bouts with the novel coronavirus.

Nirenberg has previously said that fully recovered means Metro Health officials have cleared them from monitoring and any other requirements.

A total of 1,901 COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths have been reported here since the beginning of the pandemic.

City officials also said that 61 patients are hospitalized, 37 are in the intensive care unit and 22 are on ventilators.

The latest case numbers are released on the city’s website every evening. You can also view a dashboard of detailed COVID-19-related information, including age groups of cases and deaths, gender and the source of exposure, online.