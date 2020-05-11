Viewing to take place Monday for fallen Alamo Colleges police officer

SAN ANTONIO – A viewing will take place on Monday for a fallen Alamo Colleges Police Department officer.

Sgt. Lionel Martinez, 62, was 21-year veteran of the ACC Police Department and died on May 6.

A private viewing for only the department will first take place starting at 9 a.m. and run until noon. The viewing then will be open to the public and other police departments from noon until 9 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m. a private rosary will take place, but it will also be livestreamed.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in a private service. At 11 a.m., there will be a law enforcement procession starting at Porter Loring Chapel and going to San Fernando Cemetery #2.

Masks are required at all services, the social media post said.

According to police, Martinez was traveling westbound on East Dewey Street when he suffered a medical episode and crashed into a parked vehicle.

“Sgt. Martinez protected and served our Alamo Colleges family for over 21 years, and that is not a commitment we take lightly. We honor him today for his service and remember the sacrifice men and women in law enforcement make every day. His service to our community, students and employees will not be forgotten,” ACC Chancellor Mike Flores said.