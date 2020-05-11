Watch: Don’t get cabin fever at home, try some of these kid-friendly at-home activities

SAN ANTONIO – This week’s news brief, in the player above, offers the latest on high school graduations as local school districts begin to decide what kind of ceremony to have.

How high school graduations will look in Texas

Also this week we have a string of at-home activities to keep you busy with.

The teacher spotlight this week was all about Holy Spirit Catholic School Pre-K teacher Myra Garza.

Garza visited her 15 students by giving them lessons in their driveways or yards.

She went over and beyond to make sure her students knew she was still there for them and missed them.

Our junior meteorologist is Isela, from St. Peter Prince of the Apostles School.

