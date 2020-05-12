Man arrested after busting restaurant windows with hammer, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police say he busted several windows at two restaurants.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday at a Long John Silver’s/A&W and a McDonald’s in the 4400 block of W. Commerce Street on the West Side, according to police.

According to an SAPD sergeant, the man broke windows at the restaurant with a hammer as he was high on drugs.

The man had several cuts to his hand and was transported to a hospital.

He is facing a charge of felony criminal mischief. He has not been identified by authorities.