WATCH: Bexar County Sheriff gives update on COVID-19 at jail

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and Deputy Chief Roland Schuler will provide an update on COVID-19 mitigation efforts at the Bexar County Jail on Tuesday.

Salazar and Schuler will address media questions during a Zoom conference call at noon. You can watch the livestream in this article.

Last week, Salazar said he didn’t think the numbers had peaked yet. Salazar also said he believes the jail is a microcosm of society and that the number of cases in the community would rise if testing were more widespread.

Salazar said common areas inside the jail were cleaned twice a day with a peroxide solution and said deputies are wearing masks.

He said his plan includes constant cleaning and sanitizing, isolating people when necessary and providing testing, primarily to deputies on the front lines and inmates coming into the jail and leaving.

As of Monday evening, 303 jail inmates and 55 jail staff had tested positive for COVID-19.