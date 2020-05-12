WATCH: City Council, Commissioner’s Court hold joint meeting regarding COVID-19 response in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council and Bexar County Commissioner’s Court will meet Tuesday afternoon to discuss the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting is slated to begin at 1 p.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Councilmembers and commissioners will also hear from community action working groups.

Coronavirus update San Antonio, May 11: Officials discuss opening up COVID-19 testing to asymptomatic people

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported 1,920 COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths in Bexar County on Monday, just hours after the Metropolitan Health District said it will open up testing criteria to include asymptomatic people.

City officials also reported that 63 patients are hospitalized, 44 are in the intensive care unit and 26 are on ventilators.

