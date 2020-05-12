Windcrest Police Department offers welfare check-in program for senior citizens during pandemic

WINDCREST, Texas – The Windcrest Police Department is checking in on senior citizens to make sure they’re OK during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police officials launched the program shortly after Bexar County officials urged residents to stay home in an effort to prevent the virus from spreading.

Windcrest police patrolman Mark Dumas, who is one of the officers assigned to the check-ins, said the program is important because there’s a lot of retired individuals in the community.

“Basically we knock on their door, call them and we will ask how they’re doing,” Dumas said.

Adele Dendy is in her 80′s and is active socially, but she asked that police drop by to check on her daily during the stay-at-home orders.

“During the pandemic when we’re not seeing our friends, not participating in our organizations, and sheltering at home, I thought it would be a good idea for someone to do a daily contact,” Dendy said.

Officers said it just takes a few minutes to make a phone call or drop in on senior citizens. They said the check-ins also helps break-up their routine.

“I enjoy helping the community out,” Dumas said. “It’s a big difference from what we normally do on a day-to-day basis.”

Dendy said she’ll probably stop the daily checks when her social life returns and she’s in touch with other people daily, but she thinks the program should continue for other seniors.

“There are some other senior citizens who can’t drive, they don’t have the flexibility that I do,” she said.

Police officials said they’ve gotten a good response from the community and will likely continue the program after the pandemic is over.

Other law enforcement agencies also do welfare checks on people. Call your local law enforcement agency to find out if they can help coordinate a daily check.