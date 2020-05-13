Erratic driver rolls car in multi-vehicle crash on NW Side, police say

Published: May 13, 2020, 11:05 am Updated: May 13, 2020, 11:16 am

SAN ANTONIO – A local driver was taken into custody following a multi-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 9:15 a.m. near the intersection of Bandera Road and Callaghan Road on the Northwest Side.

According to police, officers received a call for an erratic driver and arrived at the scene to find at least three vehicles involved in a crash with a rolled-over silver compact car.

Police said the driver of the car got out of his vehicle and attempted to flee, but he was caught by officers nearby.

Authorities said a woman in another vehicle, a white compact sedan, was checked out at the scene for minor injuries.

Police did not identify the driver arrested, or say what charges he now faces.