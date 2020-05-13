Erratic driver rolls car in multi-vehicle crash on NW Side, police say
Crash occurred around 9:15 a.m. near Bandera, Callaghan road
SAN ANTONIO – A local driver was taken into custody following a multi-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.
The crash occurred around 9:15 a.m. near the intersection of Bandera Road and Callaghan Road on the Northwest Side.
According to police, officers received a call for an erratic driver and arrived at the scene to find at least three vehicles involved in a crash with a rolled-over silver compact car.
Police said the driver of the car got out of his vehicle and attempted to flee, but he was caught by officers nearby.
Authorities said a woman in another vehicle, a white compact sedan, was checked out at the scene for minor injuries.
Police did not identify the driver arrested, or say what charges he now faces.
