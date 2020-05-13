San Antonio police: Woman arrested months after teen motorcyclist hit, dragged

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested after San Antonio police say she ran over a motorcyclist, dragged him into a parking lot and fled the scene last year.

Natalie Marxer Duval, 39, has been charged with failure to stop and render aid and was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Tuesday, online jail records show.

According to San Antonio police, Duval ran over a 19-year-old motorcyclist on Nov. 15, 2019, in the 11400 block of West Avenue.

Before that, the motorcyclist had crashed into the back of a Lexus SUV, was flung from the bike and then thrown into the path of a Volkswagen 4H driven by Duval.

Duval ran over him and dragged him about 100 yards before pulling into a parking lot, police said.

Officers said Duval and another passenger fled on foot without rendering aid.

The owner of the Volkswagen, who was in the car at the time of the crash, stayed at the scene and identified the driver to police. The passengers who remained at the scene said Duval told them that she couldn’t stay because she had warrants for her arrest, according to the affidavit.