Counselor: Loss of normalcy is a form of grief

SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas will make its certified counselors available online Friday to answer questions, not only about the loss of a loved one, but also the loss of normalcy many are feeling due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They are grieving the loss of a life that they were accustomed to, that they were used to,” said CBCST counselor Marcella Hayes. “We are in the early stages of acceptance. We are trying to now normalize what our world looks like to us.”

To help cope with the radical changes — no schools are in session, homes are now home offices, some have no jobs — CBCST will hold a live Q&A via Zoom at 11 a.m. Friday.

To register, click here.

Chloe Palacios, a CBCST spokesperson, said,

"All personal information collected will not be shared, allowing them to remain anonymous while logging on."

“Every day for two weeks, I would cry a little”: Coronavirus takes a toll on clients and mental health professionals

She said anyone with a question or problem doesn't have to be live during the session on Zoom.

Palacios said they also can send a message on the Children’s Bereavement Center Facebook page without giving their name. She said patients can call its Consult a Counselor hotline as well, at 210-736-4847 on weekdays during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"The hotline is set up for anyone in the community to call and allows the Children's Bereavement Center to be a resource to the community during this time of uncertainty," Palacios said.

“I think they’re all very knowledgeable about what they do and how to help people,” said Lila Kelley, who first went to CBCST with her family after the 2013 loss of her little brother, Reid, in a tragic accident. You can watch Lila’s story below:

Her mother, Manda, said,

"This is all they do. This is their specialty. They are so talented and so kind."

Kelley said the center "saved our lives."

Palacios said the center’s services are offered at no cost.

Mental health professionals provide tips for dealing with coronavirus anxiety