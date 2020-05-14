‘I am afraid he is not going to make it’: Homeowner tries to rescue loved one from burning house

SAN ANTONIO – A homeowner is asking for the community’s prayers after her brother-in-law, 86, was pulled from a burning home and is now suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Lydia Watson, 61, said she came home Wednesday morning to the home’s smoke alarms going off.

Man hospitalized, dog dies after being pulled from burning Southeast Side home

“I ran in there to get my brother-in-law, and when he got up, I had him by the elbow,” Watson said. “He went back in, and after that I wasn’t able to get him out.”

Watson said she doesn’t know why her brother-in-law went back inside the home, but she said he is deaf and did not have his hearing aids with him when she tried rescuing him.

San Antonio firefighters were able to rescue the man when they arrived. He was then rushed to the hospital.

Watson said she learned from her nurse that he has a tube down his throat, and he is suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

“I am afraid he is not going to make it,” Watson said through tears. “I don’t know. I tried to do everything I could.”

On top of her fear of losing her loved one, Watson said they lost everything.

“Financially, really we are hurting,” Watson said. “We lost everything. We are just trying to gather up everything we can use. We lost clothes, the TV, furniture, dishes. You name it. We were able to get a couple of shoes and some important papers though.”

Watson said she also lost one of her dogs. Fortunately, she said her husband, who is also deaf, was not at home at the time of the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping the family with a two-night stay at a hotel, but after that, Watson said she doesn’t know what they are going to do.

“It is up in the air right now,” Watson said. “We need to figure something out. We do have insurance.”

Though losing almost everything she owned, Watson said her biggest fear is losing her brother-in-law. She had this one request for the community.

“For them to pray for my brother-in-law to be safe and to come home soon,” Watson said. “And to make sure people double-check everything before they leave your home.”