SAPD investigating after man is struck by vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was hit by a vehicle late Wednesday night.

The incident occurred just before 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Babcock Road.

According to police, the man was struck by a vehicle on Guadalupe Street, but still managed to drive himself home.

Police said the victim told officers that he didn’t know how the collision happened, but did say that it was an hour or two before he arrived home.

The victim was taken to University Hospital with a head injury, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

Police did not give a description of the vehicle involved.