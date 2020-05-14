65ºF

One woman detained, another hospitalized after stabbing on South Side, police say

Incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in 200 block of W. Dickson Ave.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

West Dickson Ave cutting image (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – One woman was detained by police and another was hospitalized following a stabbing late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West Dickson Avenue, not far from South Flores Street and Pleasanton Road on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the two women in their 40s had gotten into an altercation when one stabbed the other in the chest.

The injured woman was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police said they detained a woman, but did not disclose a name or say what charges she now faces.

A reason for the altercation was not released.

