Universal City police ask potential victims to come forward after sexual assault arrest

Universal City police said Matthew Hill turned himself over to police Wednesday afternoon after they issued a warrant for his arrest involving allegations of aggravated sexual assault.

According to the affidavit, police were made aware of the allegations when the victims came forward. The victims were known to Hill, 20.

Detective Anthony Travis said the alleged assaults started when Hill was 15-years-old and continued for several years.

“Our goal at the end of the day is to make sure everybody that was affected by this has a voice, and realizes that the doors available, we’re here ready, to let us know what occurred,” Travis said.

Travis said initially, Hill denied the allegations but recently admitted to all the sexual allegations in detail.

Hill also wrote a letter of apology to his victims, Travis said.

The concern for investigators is that there could potentially be more victims and they want to encourage them to come forward.

“Our concern at this point is he is in a leadership position at a grocery store and he has access to other younger individuals, so if anything comes up, we’d like to know if there are other victims,” he explained.

Hill faces two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

If you have information that could help detectives call 210-658-5353 ext 758.