WATCH LIVE: Bexar County Commissioners meet at 10 a.m., discuss allocation of CARES Act funds

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and county commissioners will meet Thursday morning to discuss funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.

Wolff said Wednesday that commissioners are expected to vote on how to best use the funds. He said there could also be a proposal to provide money to LiftFund to help small business owners and also to the rent assistance program.

He added that the county judges of the 12 largest counties in Texas signed a letter for Gov. Greg Abbott addressing a possible misallocation of funds.

The county judges expressed “our concerns about how the CARES money is being spent in the state of Texas," he said. Bexar County is received about 28.6% of the $11 billion Texas has received from the federal aid.

There are 1,972 COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths in Bexar County, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Wednesday. Three new cases were confirmed at the Bexar County Jail, 18 are from the community and four are from congregate settings.

