Baptist Health System to begin allowing visitors Monday with safety rules in place

SAN ANTONIO – The Baptist Health System will once again allow visitors inside hospitals, but there will be new rules in place.

Starting Monday, one accompanying visitor will be allowed per patient, Baptist announced on Friday.

The visitors will be screened for fever and respiratory symptoms and they will be asked if they have traveled to “high-risk locations” before entering the hospital.

Visitors will also be required to wear identification tags and facemasks and must sanitize their hands. Specifically designated waiting areas will be put in place.

COVID-19 cases in San Antonio surpass 2,000, 1 new death reported

Those who do not adhere to screening protocols will not be allowed to enter or stay at the hospital, according to Baptist.

“Our COVID SAFETY standards were developed with key principles in mind to maximize safety – maintain vigilance of all potential risks, create separate care pathways and take a multi-factor approach to maintaining a safe environment for patients and visitors,” Baptist Health System CEO Matt Stone said in a news release.

The Health and Human Services department back in March issued guidance to hospitals that stated they should only allow access to essential visitors, such as authorized caregivers.