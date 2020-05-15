Hemisfair Park’s #Parkitathome program provides virtual story time, activities & sing-alongs

SAN ANTONIO – Keeping the kids entertained at home can be difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why Hemisfair Park is helping out families with its #Parkitathome program.

Hemisfair is offering virtual programs for families who can’t come to play at Yanaguana Garden during this time of social distancing. The #Parkitathome program includes virtual readings, educational sing-alongs and arts and craft activities.

You can check out the quality virtual learning sing alongs every Saturday at 11 a.m. until June 27 on the Hemisfair Facebook page: with children’s recording artist Andyroo and the Andyrooniverse. He uses music and story telling to teach social skills, team work and environmental awareness.

During the week, you can keep your kids from getting antsy with the program’s free live zoom virtual story time and activities. Hemisfair volunteer Miss Kim reads a preselected book via a private zoom meeting every Tuesday at 10 a.m. It is available for the first 100 people to register online.

The books are paired with science, technology, or an art related activity, which you can find on the website.