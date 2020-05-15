Man arrested for setting two fires near homes, businesses, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of setting two fires near businesses and homes in north Bexar County has been arrested, according to the Bexar County Fire Marshal Office.

Robert A. Davey was apprehended after a weeks-long investigation into a suspected arsonist in the Fair Oaks Ranch area, officials said.

Officials said Davey is suspected of intentionally setting a brush fire using gasoline at the intersection of Old Fredericksburg Road and another fire in the 25000 block of Ralph Fair Road. The fires happened Tuesday, April 21.

“This individual set fires in an area that is close to businesses and residential homes,” stated Bexar County Fire Marshal Chris Lopez. “He could have caused major damage to property or caused loss of life. I am extremely proud of the work Fire Marshal Investigators conducted to get this suspect off the street and to face justice.”

Fire Marshal deputies interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence in the investigation. The BCFMO executed two arrest warrants and one search warrant, leading to Davey’s arrest.

Davey was arrested Thursday, May 14 in the 8500 block of Alydar Circle without incident. He was charged with two second-degree felony arson charges, according to authorities.

Officials conducted a criminal evidentiary search as well and Davey was taken to the Bexar County Joint Intake and Assessment Annex for processing and magistration, officials said.

Davey’s bond was set at $10,000 for each felony charge.

